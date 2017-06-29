Oncologist wins court fight against Triple-S

Mayagüez Oncologist Sifredo Acarón got the San Juan Superior Court to San Juan to overturn a decision by health insurer Triple-S to cancel his contract as a medical services provider in the region.

“This establishes an important victory over the unilateral actions of this insurer of the Health Reform and guarantees the continuity of the treatment of hundreds of cancer patients,” the physician said in a statement. He filed a petition for an injunction from the court.

“We’re pleased with the result, since it guarantees that Dr. Acarón will continue to provide services to his patients and that the injustice that has been committed against him has been stopped,” said Attorney Mercedes Montalvo-Acosta, who represented Acarón in court.

“This case focuses on Dr. Acarón, who is a specialist of relevance in the island, but its impact is much greater, because this is not even remotely an isolated matter, as it is public knowledge. At some point, doctors and patients have to take action for their rights, without fear and relying on the justice system,” said Montalvo.

Acarón had been part of the Triple-S network for 20 years. In April, the provider assigned to provide coverage for the Government’s Health Reform in the island’s western region, decided to termine its contract with Acarón without prior notice. Without the court’s intervention, the contract would have ended June 30, also affecting patients receiving cancer treatment at the Parea Hospital in Mayagüez.