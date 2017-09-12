CofC opens collections center at its OSJ HQs thru Sept. 14

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) announced Monday it is opening a collections center at its Old San Juan headquarters to help patients from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean affected by Hurricane Irma.

CofC President Alicia Lamboy-Mombille said through Sept. 14, the trade group will receive donations for patients, including those from neighboring islands being treated at the HIMA hospital in Caguas.

She also made a call to the CofC membership to join this effort “of solidarity and compassion.”

“This is the time to show with actions what we have preached through our writings, to be in solidarity with those most in need in this new crisis,” she said.

“At our headquarters in Old San Juan, we will maintain a collection center to receive personal items that the HIMA hospital in Caguas needs — particularly — for those affected in the Caribbean islands,”said Lamboy-Mombille.

The collection center is located at 100 Tetuán Street, and will be receiving donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The CofC is asking for the following items: personal hygiene products, such as bath soap, wipes, towels, deodorants, toothbrushes and toothpaste, skin care cream, diapers for children and adults (all sizes), bed covers, shampoos and hair conditioners, razors, pillows, blankets, pajamas and shoes for children and adults as well as over-the-counter medications.

The CofC will publish details of its effort on its website daily, as well as through its social media platforms.