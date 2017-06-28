Tech repair co. uBreakiFix opens 1st of 5 stores in PR

Tech repair company uBreakiFix recently expanded its North American footprint with the opening of its first of five stores planned for Puerto Rico, at an initial investment of $250,000, executives announced.

The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 310 locations across North America.

This is the brand’s first location in Puerto Rico, and uBreakiFix San Juan is the first location for owner Edgardo García.

“We want to be known as the go-to tech repair store for the San Juan community,” said García, owner of the store located in Montemar Plaza in San Juan.

“We take great pride in what we do, and believe the services we provide are necessary and beneficial for our community. It is very exciting to help bring uBreakiFix to Puerto Rico,” he said, of the 1,300 square-foot store that is generating four new jobs.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience.

Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants, executives said.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike.

To date, the company has completed more than 2.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 310 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button.

Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

“Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement,” said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. “We’re always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We’re excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to San Juan and the surrounding areas.”