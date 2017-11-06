Southwest opens 3 new routes from FLL, lifts PR service

Southwest Airlines Co. has begun operating new international service daily from Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Providenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos Islands, the carrier’s 11th country served.

In addition, Southwest initiated new service between its Ft. Lauderdale gateway and San José, Costa Rica, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, giving customers nonstop access from that South Florida hub to 10 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In a partnership with Broward County, Southwest continues work to transform and expand Terminal 1 at Ft. Lauderdale airport into an improved facility with additional gates, security screening, concessions, and border processing capacity. Southwest launched additional international service from that airport in June 2017.

Southwest also increased summer season 2018 service to Puerto Rico with daily flights between San Juan and Chicago Midway, which had operated only on weekends in Summer 2017, and augmented daily seasonal service between San Juan and Houston Hobby, with a second flight on Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 9, 2018.

“We’re investing in the Caribbean with an optimistic outlook on travel and tourism as our hearts remain with those still facing significant challenges,” said Steve Goldberg, Southwest’s senior vice president of operations & hospitality.

Following the hurricanes of 2017, Southwest coordinated with government officials to operate two dozen unscheduled flights to Puerto Rico in support of relief efforts by transporting people and much-needed supplies.

“While a courageous recovery continues, the best thing many can do now is simply take a vacation, make a business trip, and contribute to a greater awareness that the Caribbean is back in business,” he said.