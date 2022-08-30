10 projects in Puerto Rico get $174K from USDA to fight climate change

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Laboratorio Clinico Lopez LLC in Camuy will receive funds.

The US Department of Agriculture announced the allocation of $173,958 for 10 projects in Puerto Rico, to create infrastructure to combat climate change.

In total, the agency awarded $121 million in projects across 49 states, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Of those, $111 million is earmarked for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.

The projects in Puerto Rico that will receive federal funding are Aires y Servicios Contratistas Mecanicos of San Lorenzo, Kefruits LLC of Carolina, Power Comm Inc. of Hatillo, Giacrimar Corporation of Hatillo, Cienaga Dairy LLC of Hatillo, Laboratorio Clinico Lopez LLC, Loyd Sanabria Hernandez, of Salinas, Laboratorio Clinico Plaza Oasis of Santa Isabel, Farmacia La Aurora Yauco, and Farmacia Minelly Inc. of Orocovis.

The investments are part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which addresses immediate economic needs and includes the largest ever federal investment in clean energy for the future.