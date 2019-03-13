100 entrepreneurs graduate from P.R. Emprende Academy so far

March 13, 2019 94

Puerto Rico Trade and Export and nonprofit organization INprende announced the graduation of 40 entrepreneurs that participated in the third generation of the Puerto Rico Emprende Academy (PREA) training program for the development and strengthening of small and medium enterprises.

Agency Executive Director Ricardo Llerandi said “with more than 100 graduates already, this initiative offers participants space and ideal resources to enable them to innovate, identify their strengths and capitalize on their business opportunities.”

“This new generation of entrepreneurs is ready to develop and maximize their business and make an important contribution to economic activity and job creation in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Puerto Rico Emprende Academy is aimed at existing companies with high growth potential. Through the program, entrepreneurs were able to conduct an X-ray of their business and develop estimated short- and long-term growth projections.

The most recent graduating class included restaurants, creative services providers in areas such as advertising agencies and event management, and print shops, among others.

Puerto Rico Emprende Academy is part of the Puerto Rico Emprende initiave, a platform that seeks to promote opportunities for the development of more local businesses so they can create jobs and be competitive locally and abroad.