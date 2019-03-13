Claro offers $10K reward to people reporting copper theft

March 13, 2019 83

Technology and information company Claro recently announced it is offering a $10,000 reward to people who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of the company’s copper cables.

“Telecommunications are the backbone of the island’s economy and the recurrence of these acts of sabotage places essential services in a critical position,” said Claro CEO Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

“That’s why at Claro we’re offering a reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. This is everyone’s problem and we urge citizens to remain vigilant,” he said.

As a consequence of these criminal acts, many essential services are interrupted — 9-1-1 emergencies, police, fire, hospitals, schools, businesses and much more, he said. Similarly, residential Internet and long-distance services are affected, isolating hundreds of thousands of people on the island.

The company is urging citizens to call its Executive Communications Center at 787-792-8484, 24/7 to report suspicious acts.