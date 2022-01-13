104th American Farm Bureau Federation convention coming to Puerto Rico in ’23

Puerto Rico Agriculture Secretary Ramón González (at podium) and Puerto Rico Farm Bureau President Héctor Cordero (in the back) participate in the convention in Atlanta.

The Puerto Rico Agriculture Department announced that the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 104th annual convention will take place in San Juan, for the first time, Jan. 6-11, 2023.

More than 5,000 farmers from the 50 states and Puerto Rico are expected to participate in this event in which industry leaders will be educating farmers about the most important issues of the moment, organizers said.

President Joe Biden and the US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will be invited, organizers further confirmed.

“It’s a privilege to be able to announce that the most important agricultural convention will be held in Puerto Rico, which is a great opportunity for our farmers as well as for the island’s tourism,” said Puerto Rico Agriculture Secretary Ramón González.

“It will be educational days where the future of agriculture will be discussed both on the island and internationally,” said González.

Among planned activities are visits to agricultural operations throughout the island that will be working hand in hand with the Agriculture Department and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, said Puerto Rico Farm Bureau President Héctor Cordero.

González, Cordero and other local officials are participating in this year’s convention that is taking place in Atlanta, promoting Puerto Rico for the 2023 event.