$11.9M repair of bridge on busy Baldorioty de Castro Highway begins

The reconstruction will likely snarl up traffic on the busy highway that runs parallel to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport at that point on the map. (Credit: Google Maps)

More than two years after it was announced, repair works to the bridge that connects the Baldorioty de Castro Highway (PR-26) with Los Angeles Ave. in Carolina started this week, with a completion date of the first quarter of 2026, Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority (ACT, in Spanish) officials confirmed.

The project will be split into six phases and entail an investment of about $11.9 million. It will likely snarl up traffic on the busy highway that runs parallel to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) at that point on the map.

The first step is to start the construction of a detour from PR-26 from Km 9.4 to Km 8.9, in front of the airport from Carolina to San Juan. That should be completed by July 19, the agency stated.

The reconstruction of the busy bridge was first announced in January 2022, when the ACT, with the support of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), explained that the four-lane bridge requires replacement of its slabs. It spans 243.10 meters long and 14.20 meters wide and was built in 1996.

During an inspection in March 2011, the agency found the bridge presented several structural problems, including displacement and undercutting. The project schedule was affected due to damage from Hurricane María, which required a revision of plans and design studies.

The qualifying condition of the bridge deck was declared as “3,” or serious condition in the bridge inspection report that is based on a scale of 9 to zero, established by National Bridge Inspection Standards, which are followed by all states.

All the bridge slabs will be replaced on the ramps to and from Los Ángeles Avenue, and other work including geometric improvements, followed by pavement rehabilitation, and marking and improvements to the existing traffic light, are also included in the plan.

Lastly, the area signage will be replaced, some of which has been damaged or non-existent since Hurricane María hit in 2017. Additionally, a traffic management plan will be implemented during the construction phases, the ACT explained in its presentation in 2022.

During a second phase of the project, traffic will be diverted from Carolina to San Juan using a marginal road parallel to the airport once part of the bridge is closed. During the third phase of the project, a detour will be put in place on PR-26 from San Juan to Carolina, the ACT stated.

A ramp will open under the bridge during a fourth phase, when the bridge will be completely shut down, as well as the access ramps from San Juan to Los Ángeles Ave. and from Los Ángeles Ave. to Carolina. That closing is expected to cause significant vehicular flow changes for residents of that area, that include the extensive Los Ángeles urbanization and Laguna Gardens, which includes a cluster of residential high-rises and walk-up complexes.

The area is also home to several car rental operations that may be affected by the temporary changes.

Two years of permitting and bids

Since unveiling the project, local and federal agencies have been completing the permitting process, which included the go-ahead from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the National Environmental Policy Act, the US Highway Administration, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the State Historic Preservation Offices, the Puerto Rico Permit Management Office (OGPe, in Spanish), the Puerto Rico Aqueducts and Sewer Authority (AAA, in Spanish), the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (AEE, in Spanish), and the Municipality of Carolina.

The design phase of the project was also completed, and Constructora Santiago II Corp. was chosen for the development.