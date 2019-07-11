12 co.’s graduate from P.R. Export Manufacturing Extension’s 1st Export Academy

July 11, 2019 138

Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Inc. graduated the first 12 local companies to complete the 1st Primex Export Academy, the organization announced.

In addition, a panel of judges chose a group of the companies to participate in a trade mission sponsored by the organization.

The companies that graduated and now have an export plan are; Environmental Quality Laboratories, Inc., Prime Controls, Inc., Bearing Buddy Inc., Valero Inc., Take a Sip L.L.C., Hortalizas Hidropónicas del Oeste, Destilería Nacional Inc., PET Plastics LLC, Erasmo Ramos, Inc., GFree Foods LLC, Empresas la Famosa Inc., and Nova Atlas Manufactura Inc.

“After two months of intense education and training, 12 local companies managed to successfully complete their export plan and strategies toward continuous improvement,” said Astrid Vélez the leader of the Export Academy.

“Their performances are greatly aligned with the growth strategy that Primex provides and development of local manufacturing. Through this exclusive academy, companies received business training, and specialized training to raise awareness of the importance of having a good export plan when exporting,” she said.

Vélez said in coming week, Primex will select the companies that will be participating in the trade mission and the organization will be developing the agenda.

Entrepreneurs that were selected to participate in the 1st Primex Export Academy expressed their satisfaction, while stressing that they are targeting new markets for their companies, which will result in the creation and retention of more jobs on the island.