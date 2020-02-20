12th edition of P.R. Open golf tourney to pump $10M into economy

February 20, 2020 62

The 12th edition of the Puerto Rico Open, which starts today and will wrap up Feb. 23, is expected to generate $10 million for the local economy, its main sponsor, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. confirmed.

The Puerto Rico Open will feature a Pro-Am, where participants will play with some of the best golfers on the PGA Tour; and a children’s golf clinic, followed by four days of official tournament.

“This year, we will be sending a direct message to a primary market of future travelers through 25 hours of coverage via The Golf Channel, reaching more than 4.2 million viewers,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said.

“On the other hand, we can estimate that the visit of these 130 professional golfers, their families, fans, members of the international media and tournament staff will generate some $10 million in economic benefit for the island, 5,250 room nights, 600 direct and indirect jobs, in addition to providing an excellent golf tournament for spectators who will say present in the field during the four days,” she said.

“The Puerto Rico Open positions the island as an ideal destination for world-class sporting events and also helps us reinforce the message that Puerto Rico is ready to do business and welcome visitors, now more than ever,” Campos said.

This year, more than 130 professional PGA golfers including the winner of the 2019 Puerto Rico Open, Martin Trainer, will compete for a $3 million purse, and the winner will also have the opportunity to earn 300 points for the FedEx Cup.

“For 12 years, the Puerto Rico Open has been a consistent vehicle to show the world the attractions of the island, promote the sport of golf in Puerto Rico and help the needy,” said Puerto Rico Open Board Chair David Chafey.

“We’re proud of this event’s history and are ready to continue carrying it out for many more years. Above all, we are greatly grateful for the confidence that PGA TOUR has placed in this team to produce a world-class event and the support of our sponsors, especially the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, which has been an indispensable partner for the success of the Puerto Rico Open,” he said.

The Puerto Rico Open is a “great opportunity to show our island to the world and promote the golf sector, showcasing the beautiful courses that are available in Puerto Rico,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

The newly opened Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico hotel in Río Grande is another event sponsor and where most of the players, family and fans will stay.

“Today, we welcome golf fans to our facilities for a world-class event that opens up the possibility of showing our house to the whole world,” said Rich Cortese, senior vice president of development and operations at the Hyatt.