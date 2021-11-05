13K+ Puerto Ricans sign up to Eats Pass discount service

Some of the exclusive benefits of Eats Pass are unlimited deliveries with no shipping cost on orders more than $15.

Six months after its launch, more than 13,000 Puerto Ricans have joined Uber’s discount and benefits membership, Eats Pass, for which all together they have saved more than $900,000 on their purchases, the company announced.

From getting around the city with the Uber app, sending items through Uber Flash, and ordering from restaurants, shops, pharmacies, and others for Uber Eats, the program aims to enrich user experience with greater convenience and savings.

“Driven by Uber innovation, Eats Pass raises the bar in this segment with unprecedented access and benefits to Uber’s various products,” said Uber’s Communications Manager for the Caribbean and Central America, Carolina Coto.

The membership includes a tool that tells users how much they have saved per month, and it automatically renews for $9.99 at the end of each month, although the user can cancel it whenever at no additional cost.

Some of the exclusive benefits of Eats Pass are unlimited deliveries with no shipping cost on orders more than $15 at restaurants and other merchants as well as 5% savings on orders of $15 or more from participating restaurants.

They also have 10% savings on the first three trips of each month on UberX, Uber Flash, UberXL, Uber Black or Comfort services and all users can use this around the island and the United States.

Uber arrived in Puerto Rico in July 2016 and is currently, available in San Juan, Bayamón, Caguas, Mayagüez, Ponce and neighboring municipalities around the island.

It offers services under UberX, Uber XL, UberX VIP, Uber Comfort, Uber Black, Uber Taxi, Uber Rent, Uber Flash and the Eats Pass membership with benefits in Uber, Uber Eats and Uber Flash.

And as for the Uber Eats app, it has been available since December 2018, and has more than 970 restaurants and allied businesses.