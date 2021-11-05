Sun West Mortgage recognized as ‘Banking Institution of the Year’

Sun West Mortgage Company provides all stages of a loan process: originating; processing; and underwriting, to closing and servicing these loans.

Sun West Mortgage Company, with 41 years in the United States market, and presence in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, was recognized as “Banking Institution of the Year” by the Puerto Rico Association of Realtors as part of the celebration of its annual convention.

In addition, Andrés Concepción, Sun West’s vice president of sales and marketing for Puerto Rico operations, was awarded “Mortgage Banker of the Year.”

“We’re very honored and proud to receive these awards that reaffirm our commitment to the industry and to Puerto Rico,” said Luis Raúl Padilla, executive vice president of Sun West Mortgage Company.

“We congratulate Andrés and the entire Sun West team for exceeding our business goals. We thank the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Association of Realtors for the recognition and congratulate all the realtors for holding their convention,” he said.

These recognitions are attributed to the institution and the mortgage banking professional, respectively, that have contributed throughout the year in different areas for the benefit of the Puerto Rico Association of Realtors and the Boards.

So far this year, Sun West Mortgage Company in Puerto Rico and its associates have earned significant achievements and recognition in the industry, both locally and on a national level.

Such is the case of Diana Montoya, who became the first professional from Puerto Rico to enter this year’s list of best mortgage loan originators (MLO’s) in the North American region, the company stated.