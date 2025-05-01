Oriental debuts Puerto Rico’s first banking podcast, “La Fórmula”

From left: Journalist Valeria Collazo-Cañizares, political analyst Jay Fonseca and Oriental President José Rafael Fernández during the first episode of the bank’s new podcast, “La Fórmula.”

Hosted by Valeria Collazo-Cañizares, the monthly series combines finance with personal and cultural stories.

Oriental has launched “La Fórmula,” a new podcast aimed at making financial topics more accessible and relevant to everyday life. The podcast premiered April 30 and will release new episodes on the last Wednesday of each month, combining financial discussions with themes from culture and daily experiences.

Hosted by journalist Valeria Collazo-Cañizares, “La Fórmula” features conversations with financial experts and professionals from a range of industries, exploring the human side of money management.

The first episode includes an interview with Oriental President José Rafael Fernández and political analyst Jay Fonseca.

Future episodes will address topics such as the impact of money on mental health, women in finance, entrepreneurship, finances in entertainment and sports, and cybersecurity. The podcast will be available in both audio and video formats on YouTube and Spotify.

“‘La Fórmula’ was born from a clear need: to talk about finances and money without mystery, about how it’s lived and connected to the reality of people and businesses,” said Lumarie Vega, executive director of marketing and public relations at Oriental.

“We saw an opportunity to break away from the traditional format and create a space where we can talk about money, progress and life without technical jargon and with purpose,” she said.

The podcast is part of Oriental’s broader strategy to engage the public through educational content and transparency.

“It’s not just a new channel; it’s a new way of communicating what banking represents today,” Vega said.

Oriental stated that “La Fórmula” supports its commitment to financial empowerment across Puerto Rico by offering content focused on practical, real-world financial challenges.