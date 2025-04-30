Type to search

Banesco USA offers innovative banking solutions for businesses

Contributor April 30, 2025
More information about Banesco USA’s services in Puerto Rico is available at its Hato Rey office or at banescousa.com.

ADVERTORIAL

With presence in Puerto Rico’s Golden Mile since 2010, Banesco USA has stood out in the Puerto Rican banking sector for its focus on personalized service, agility, and for offering financial products designed to meet its customers’ needs.

Ranked among the top 10 Florida-based private banks[1], Banesco USA is a member of a global network of banks with over $99 billion in assets and serving 7.3 million customers in 14 countries worldwide. It operates six banking centers between South Florida and Puerto Rico, and a loan and deposit production office in Palm Beach County. 

1. We offer personalized service
In Puerto Rico, personalized service is highly valued among banking customers. Banesco USA embraces a dedicated relationship banking model, which provides each client a single point of contact for all banking needs. This model simplifies the banking experience and creates trust between the client and the institution.

2. We provide certainty of execution
Another standout quality of Banesco USA is its commitment to delivering on promises.  This ensures clients receive fast and dependable service that builds confidence in our ability to meet their needs.

Banesco USA’s focus on flexibility allows for faster decision-making — a significant advantage in today’s fast-moving financial markets. For clients who rely on quick access to capital, this certainty of execution is a major draw, as they know Banesco will work with them to ensure success.

3. We focus on key target segments
Banesco USA has tailored its value proposition offering to meet the needs of specific client types. Focusing on key segments, we provide specialized services catering to each group’s unique needs.

  • Real estate investors: Banesco USA supports this vital sector which represented 19% of Puerto Rico’s GDP in 2022[2] with custom loan structures and local expertise.

  • Business owners: We offer a variety of products and services that provide fast access to capital and secure savings options that help businesses thrive in Puerto Rico’s competitive market.

  • Professionals: We have the tools to meet the unique demands and achieve the financial goals of professionals. Banesco USA has competitive loan rates, dedicated bankers, and flexible financing solutions.

4. We have robust digital capabilities
While Banesco USA is known for its emphasis on personalized customer service, we also understand the importance of innovation and the vital role that technology plays in business operations. We offer a suite of digital banking services, including online and mobile banking (the only real-time banking platform in Puerto Rico), remote deposit capture, wire transfers, ACH origination and Cash Management solutions, allowing clients to handle their banking needs conveniently and securely from anywhere.

At Banesco USA, we believe in building long-lasting relationships with our clients to help them achieve their financial goals. We have a team available to support them every step of the way. I invite you to have a banking experience that prioritizes your needs.

For more information about Banesco USA in Puerto Rico, please visit our Hato Rey office or banescousa.com.

Author Maritza Abadía is president of Banesco USA in Puerto Rico.

[1] iBanknet

[2] Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico

