FreeCast expands to Puerto Rico, offering access to 700+ live channels

Consumers will also be able to manage paid subscriptions — including Netflix, Disney+ and Max — directly through FreeCast.

The streaming service will also launch in the wider Caribbean on May 19 with live and on-demand content.

Streaming platform FreeCast will expand its services into Puerto Rico and the broader Caribbean beginning May 19, offering users access to hundreds of free live channels and on-demand content.

Puerto Rican viewers will be able to stream more than 700 free live channels across news, sports, movies and lifestyle categories, along with a library of more than 500,000 on-demand shows and films, the company stated.

The platform’s NextGen TV app combines live local broadcasts and streaming content into a single interface, accessible on smart TVs, mobile phones and tablets.

FreeCast’s expansion supports broader access to information during emergencies, executives said, noting that the app works on inexpensive mobile devices. This feature may offer advantages in areas affected by power outages and natural disasters, such as hurricanes.

The company is partnering with broadcasters, local governments, internet service providers and the hospitality industry to extend access. Broadcasters in Puerto Rico and nearby islands currently rely heavily on over-the-air signals with limited geographic reach.

FreeCast’s platform enables those stations to distribute their programming across the region and to audiences in the United States. According to the company, channels can be monetized through ad-supported or subscription models, with broadcasters keeping all local ad revenue and earning 25% of streaming ad revenue sold by FreeCast.

“This is so much bigger than just a launch in a new region. The island nations that make up the Caribbean market have unique characteristics and challenges for media,” said FreeCast CEO William Mobley. “We believe FreeCast can be a great direct-to-mobile tool in that context, because our service is reliable even on inexpensive phones and hardware. If we can demonstrate success, that opens worldwide possibilities that are very exciting.”

The service will also be available in the U.S. Virgin Islands, British West Indies, Dutch Antilles, The Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

FreeCast users will also be able to manage paid subscriptions — including Netflix, Disney+ and Max — directly through the platform.