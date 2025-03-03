15th edition of the Taste of Rum returns March 29

Puerto Rico’s rum industry supports more than 16,000 jobs across manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing, contributing approximately $450 million annually to the local economy.

Puerto Rico’s largest rum festival will showcase local and international brands.

Puerto Rico is set to welcome rum enthusiasts from around the world as the Taste of Rum festival marks its 15th anniversary on March 29 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Since its inception in 2009, the event has “grown to become the largest rum festival and congress in the Caribbean and the Americas, drawing industry leaders, connoisseurs, and tourists who travel exclusively to experience this world-class celebration of Puerto Rican and international rums,” organizers said.

The festival generates a direct economic impact on the island’s culture, tourism and hospitality industries.

The festival attracts an average of 600 international tourists per year, who take a piece of Puerto Rico’s rum culture back home. Since 2009, the event has contributed an estimated 7,800 to 9,000 hotel nights, further supporting the island’s tourism sector.

The educational congress has also gained attention among international rum aficionados, reinforcing Puerto Rico’s status as the “Rum Capital of the World.”

Puerto Rico’s rum industry employs more than 16,000 people directly and indirectly across manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing, contributing approximately $450 million annually to the local economy.

“Taste of Rum strengthens Puerto Rico’s position as a global leader in the rum industry. This event not only showcases our heritage and craftsmanship but also drives tourism, investment and economic growth,” said Taste of Rum founder Federico José Hernández, who will present the second edition of his book, “Puerto Rico Rum-Clopedia.”

This expanded edition includes a revised chapter on PR Distilling Company in Arecibo, insights into Puerto Rican ultra-premium rums such as Ron Superior, and newly curated historical images of Bacardí.

To commemorate its 15th edition, the event will unveil a special anniversary mural featuring the #RumIsFun photography exhibition by internationally renowned Puerto Rican artist Bernardo Medina.

The third annual Taste of Rum Educational Congress will once again bring together top industry experts and key brands from both local and international markets. Attendees can expect to discover new Puerto Rican rums, including Ron Capicu and Ron Capó, the relaunch of Ron Caray from Juncos, and international brands such as Hampden Estate Rum from Jamaica.

“During the event, guests will enjoy a carefully curated selection of Puerto Rican and international rums, guided tastings by expert bartenders and engaging educational panels. Music will be a key part of the experience, with live salsa bands, batucada performances, local DJs, and special tributes to Guns N’ Roses and salsa legends,” said Hernández.

Tickets are available at PRTickets.com.

