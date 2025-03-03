Banco Popular sued over alleged ADA violations at Puerto Rico branches

If the court rules in favor of the plaintiffs, Banco Popular may be required to make significant modifications across its branch network in Puerto Rico.

Banco Popular de Puerto Rico is facing a federal lawsuit alleging that its bank branches across the island violate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide accessible facilities for individuals with disabilities.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico and assigned to Judge Jay A. Garcia-Gregory, claims that Banco Popular has “knowingly and systematically” maintained transaction counters that exceed legal height limits, creating unnecessary barriers for people who use wheelchairs or have mobility impairments.

The plaintiffs argue that while Banco Popular’s branches in Florida comply with ADA requirements, its locations in Puerto Rico have transaction counters as high as 49 inches, far above the maximum 36-inch height limit established by federal law.

“Banco Popular de Puerto Rico has chosen to ignore the ADA’s accessibility mandates, effectively denying individuals with disabilities the ability to conduct basic financial transactions independently,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint contends that the bank’s failure to provide accessible counters is not an oversight but a deliberate and calculated neglect of ADA standards, treating Puerto Rican customers with disabilities as second-class citizens compared to those in the mainland U.S.

The plaintiffs describe their struggles in accessing basic banking services, including an inability to sign documents or complete transactions independently due to the height of counters, forced reliance on third parties to handle sensitive financial matters, violations of their privacy and a lack of alternative accessible accommodations.

The lawsuit notes that these issues persist despite ADA regulations being in effect for more than 30 years and claims Banco Popular has failed to take reasonable steps to rectify the situation.

The plaintiffs are seeking a court order requiring Banco Popular to bring all Puerto Rico branches into full ADA compliance. They are also asking for compensatory damages for the emotional distress and humiliation caused by the bank’s alleged violations, as well as attorney’s fees and costs associated with the lawsuit.



The lawsuit states that Banco Popular has been subject to prior complaints regarding accessibility. However, according to the plaintiffs, the bank has “failed to take meaningful action” to ensure compliance with federal laws.

“Banco Popular has the resources and knowledge to comply with ADA standards but continues to operate in violation of the law,” the plaintiffs claim.

If the court rules in favor of the plaintiffs, Banco Popular may be required to implement significant modifications across its branch network in Puerto Rico. The case could also set a legal precedent affecting other banks and financial institutions operating on the island.