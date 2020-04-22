2 Puerto Rico law firms included among world’s top trademark professionals

April 22, 2020 742

Puerto Rican law firms McConnell Valdés and Ferraiuoli LLC made this year’s 2020 World Trademark Review, a directory of 1,000 firms and inviduals that focuses exclusively on trademark practices and practitioners.

The WTR 1000 ranking, considered a “go-to” resource for those seeking world-class legal trademark expertise included the two local firms, considered for their “depth of expertise, market presence and the level of work on which they are typically instructed were all taken into account, alongside positive peer and client feedback.”

McConnell Valdés is a full-service legal practice in San Juan that over the years has been successful at defending and enforcing brand owners’ rights, “thanks to litigation superstars Dora Peñagarícano and Roberto Quiñones-Rivera.”

“A patent authority and highly influential in international committees and associations, Peñagarícano played a key role in drafting Puerto Rico’s new trademark legislation. Quiñones-Rivera brings complex litigation know-how to the table, which comes in handy when challenging anti-counterfeiting cases arise,” the specialized ranking firm noted.

Meanwhile, Ferraiuoli LLC was noted for “the success of its forward-looking, technologically sophisticated practice.”

“One of the first on the island to appreciate the commercial value of intellectual property, Ferraiuoli has since lived up to its well-established reputation, boasting the largest trademark practice in the country – and its most reputed,” WTR said, crediting founding partner Eugenio Torres-Oyola and Maristella Collazo-Soto, for “cultivating a buzzing international practice.”

The WTR 1000 is a standalone publication to recommend individual practitioners and their firms exclusively in the trademark field and “identifies the leading players in over 80 key jurisdictions globally.