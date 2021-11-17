’21 Guayacán Venture Accelerator grads have growth, diversification plans

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paloma Riego (center) operations and procurement Manager at Industrial Fire Products.

With a clear vision for the future, nine Puerto Rican companies completed the 13th edition of the Guayacán Venture Accelerator (GVA) program, an executive development program designed to propel the growth of existing companies.

The companies’ representatives completed a curriculum of 18 workshops and lectures, immersing in advanced business education topics, techniques and the tools needed to implement robust growth plans.

The program ended with the GVA Showcase, where the companies presented their executive plans to a panel of investors, financial entities, and business experts.

Among the participants this year were a group of high-profile companies, well known in several industries, that employ 700 people in Puerto Rico and have an economic impact that exceed $62 million in sales. The companies that integrated the 2021 GVA class were: Aireko Services & Installations, Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón, Cuatro Sombras, Danosa Caribbean, Dui Ecosolutions, Industrial Fire Products, Innovare Solutions, Islandwide, and Pediatric Home Care Services.

“As part of a new generation that steps in to take charge of the business, obtaining business education in the GVA has allowed me to clearly see what goals we should tackle next and what we should do to reach that desired growth,” said Paloma Riego, operations and procurement Manager at Industrial Fire Products.

The 2021 GVA Showcase was part of the series of events that will lead up to Grupo Guayacán’s 25th anniversary celebration, which will take place Dec. 2nd.

This edition of the GVA program featured:

Aireko Services & Installations, plans, builds, and provides maintenance for air conditioning systems and mechanical and electrical projects for commercial, industrial, and institutional establishments.

Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón, an architecture and interior design firm driven by the principles of sustainability and social awareness.

Cuatro Sombras, a company dedicated to producing high-quality and 100% local coffee from its farm, Hacienda Santa Clara. They also have coffee shops in Viejo San Juan and Dorado.

Danosa Caribbean, manufactures roof sealing products and distributes solutions for roof construction, maintenance, and repair.

DUI Ecosolutions, provides rental and cleaning/disinfecting services for personal protective equipment such as coveralls, uniforms, shoe covers, and protective helmets.

Industrial Fire Products, a family-owned company that provides specialized vehicles and equipment for firefighters, police, and emergency medical services.

Innovare Solutions, dedicated to developing software that offers high-quality technology solutions, from websites and applications to data migration to the cloud.

Islandwide, a 100% Puerto Rican distribution and logistics company that offers services such as packaging, package delivery, and storage services.

Pediatric Home Care Services, provides professional home care to children with chronic conditions or who require intensive, ongoing care from nurses and therapists.