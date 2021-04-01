’21 SME Digital Awards competition submission deadline is April 9

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME, in Spanish) announced that advertising and digital design agencies, brands, media and startups have until April 9 to nominate their best digital campaigns and initiatives for this year’s edition of the SME Digital Awards.

Because the 2020 competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time campaigns that have been executed in the periods from January to December 2019 or from January to December 2020 qualify, the organization said.

Among the selection criteria to be used by the jury are strategy, originality, innovation, graphic design, content and results. For the first time it will be accepted, in all categories that the campaigns or initiatives developed are aimed at both the local and international markets.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=682502&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=682502&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The 11 categories of participation are: Best 360 ° Campaign; Best Social Media Campaign; Best Social Responsibility Campaign; Best Online Promotion; Best Mobile Execution; Best UI & UX Designs; Best Video Execution; Best use of Data; Best use of Content Marketing; Best use of Influencer Marketing; and Best Innovative Business Transformation.

The winners in each category will be recognized at the SME Digital Forum and will have the opportunity to aspire to the People’s Choice Award, an award selected by the audience of the event. Among the nomination requirements, it is established that the creative conceptualization must have been developed in Puerto Rico, therefore adaptations of global campaigns to the local market will not be admitted.

Rules and participation documents are available online.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.