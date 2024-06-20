214 Treasury Dept. agents complete continuing education courses

Internal Revenue Agent Ivette Colón receives her certificate from José Carlos Colón, deputy secretary of the Treasury Department's Intelligence and Fraud Area.

The public officials participated in courses that ran from May 2 through June 11.

The Puerto Rico Treasury Department, in collaboration with the Human Resources Administration and Transformation Office (OATRH, in Spanish) and the University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón, recognized the efforts of 214 Internal Revenue agents and special tax agents who completed 17 technical continuing education courses to strengthen their oversight work on the appropriate use of public funds.

“We are very committed to keeping our agents up to date with the best work tools because they represent us through their work. Our interest is that agents stay up to date on legal, procedural, technical and methodological aspects,” said Interim Treasury Secretary Nelson Pérez-Méndez.

“This first academy included courses on criminal law, civil rights, investigation techniques, interview strategies, communication workshops and evidence management, which will help them carry out their work with greater agility and security,” he said.

He explained that the Internal Revenue agents are responsible for imposing taxes and the Sales and Use Tax (IVU, in Spanish). They also provide guidance to taxpayers on the Internal Revenue Code, special laws and applicable regulations.

Special tax agents are responsible for investigating cases related to possible violations of the Puerto Rico tax laws, overseen by the Internal Revenue Area.

“We’re immensely proud to collaborate with the Treasury Department and OATRH on this continuing education initiative,” said Miguel Vélez-Rubio, rector of the UPR Bayamón.

“The commitment and dedication of the 214 Internal Revenue agents and special tax agents who completed these courses reflect not only their desire for professional growth, but also their firm commitment to excellence in public service,” he said.

The public officials participated in courses that ran from May 2 through June 11. These courses were coordinated through an alliance between the department, the OATRH and the UPR, under Act 8-2017, which created the collaborative agreement known as ALI-UPR, aimed at educating and training public officials.