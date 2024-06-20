Redesign of COR3 website simplifies processes for subrecipients

A screenshot of the redesigned COR3 website.

The new features improve transparency and efficiency in operations that support Puerto Rico’s reconstruction efforts.

The executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy, announced the redesign of the Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery Solution website to streamline operations frequently performed by the agency’s subrecipients for their projects.

“Our website represents a basic tool for both users and the employees and contractors of our agency,” Laboy said. “This redesign is part of a series of changes COR3 has made to provide better tools to our subrecipients. This was necessary because the redesign increases visibility in the process with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), an agency that has given us all the necessary support in the reconstruction process.”

The changes, aimed at reducing navigation time and increasing transparency in Puerto Rico’s reconstruction process, went into effect on June 18.

The redesign addresses several key issues, including providing greater visibility of requests, reviewing pending actions, updating the status of quarterly progress reports, and presenting payment request reports.

COR3 said in a news release that as part of its commitment to offer guidance to municipal officials, nonprofit organizations and government agencies, its staff presented the new website’s functionalities during the Build Puerto Rico event in Camuy last week.

It also provided guidance on the proper use of funds allocated for administrative expenses, the requirements, and the application process for fund matching through the Housing Department’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program, among other topics.

The COR3 team will conduct a second virtual workshop on June 25 at 10 a.m.