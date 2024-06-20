Type to search

In-Brief

Redesign of COR3 website simplifies processes for subrecipients

NIMB Staff June 20, 2024
A screenshot of the redesigned COR3 website.

The new features improve transparency and efficiency in operations that support Puerto Rico’s reconstruction efforts.

The executive director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy, announced the redesign of the Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery Solution website to streamline operations frequently performed by the agency’s subrecipients for their projects.

“Our website represents a basic tool for both users and the employees and contractors of our agency,” Laboy said. “This redesign is part of a series of changes COR3 has made to provide better tools to our subrecipients. This was necessary because the redesign increases visibility in the process with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), an agency that has given us all the necessary support in the reconstruction process.”

The changes, aimed at reducing navigation time and increasing transparency in Puerto Rico’s reconstruction process, went into effect on June 18. 

The redesign addresses several key issues, including providing greater visibility of requests, reviewing pending actions, updating the status of quarterly progress reports, and presenting payment request reports.

COR3 said in a news release that as part of its commitment to offer guidance to municipal officials, nonprofit organizations and government agencies, its staff presented the new website’s functionalities during the Build Puerto Rico event in Camuy last week. 

It also provided guidance on the proper use of funds allocated for administrative expenses, the requirements, and the application process for fund matching through the Housing Department’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program, among other topics.

The COR3 team will conduct a second virtual workshop on June 25 at 10 a.m.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Build Puerto Rico summit announced for Aug. 29
NIMB Staff August 14, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

“With this expansion, we’ve become the largest representative of advertising solutions for Google worldwide. This, for us, is a super achievement, because we started from scratch here in Puerto Rico and then we went to the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, then they gave us three markets, and now they gave us another six markets. In other words, this growth has partly occurred thanks to the fact that we started here on the island.

 

Laura Riesco Cestero, country manager of Growth Digital for Puerto Rico, regarding the company’s $2 million investment to expand operations into new markets – taking its presence to a dozen countries – as well as launching Growth Academy in Puerto Rico, a training program that will provide free education on Google Ads.

Related Stories

Build Puerto Rico summit announced for Aug. 29
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.