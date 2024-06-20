Walmart launches initiative to promote financial training

From left: Myrna Vázquez, mentor of the “Súmale a tu vida” program; Coral Cummings, director of public and government affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico; Viviana Mercado, senior manager of corporate affairs; and Antonio Echevarría, senior tax manager

The program offers practical tools and advice on managing and planning personal finances.

As part of its stated commitment to “helping families save more to live better,” Walmart Puerto Rico announced the launch of a new financial training initiative, “Súmale a tu vida,” which aims to provide basic knowledge and practical advice on managing and planning personal finances to “promote greater economic well-being and a better quality of life for the community.”

In the “Súmale a tu vida” initiative, Walmart brings together several mentors to address a wide range of financial topics and offer timely advice, covering everything from budget management to retirement planning.

“At Walmart, we help create more prosperous and resilient communities. Through this program, ‘Súmale a tu vida,’ we’ll provide tools and basic knowledge necessary in ​​financial education, not only strengthening individuals and families, but also the entire community, and that is the company’s commitment,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of corporate affairs.

“Súmale a tu vida is aligned with our commitment to contribute to the social and economic development of Puerto Rico and the well-being of its communities, because at the end of the day, helping our customers make their money go further, offering them more savings on the variety of products that meet their needs is part of our mission. We will continue to bet on the present and future of the island, offering tools to care for the financial health of Puerto Rican families,” she added.

Walmart said the initiative is inspired by the company’s culture and foundation, rooted in the vision of Sam Walton, its founder, “who firmly believed in operating at a low cost to provide its customers with significant savings through the philosophy of ‘Low Prices Every Day.’”

‘Súmale a tu vida’ in alliance with six mentors

The program features six mentors who will share their knowledge through various media, including in-person workshops, capsules and online educational materials designed to adapt to different needs and levels of knowledge.

In addition, collaboration with local organizations and trained financial professionals will be encouraged to offer a comprehensive and well-informed approach. The content, which will be presented in a simple manner, includes the following topics: financial objectives, tips for starting a business, buying your first home and beginning to invest, saving, the importance of account reconciliation, and the withdrawal and protection of assets to prevent fraud and safeguard financial security.

Walmart provided short bios of the mentors:

Kevin Rodríguez

Creator of TransformatePR and who has worked with retirement plans, insurance and annuities. He holds two certifications: Certified Personal Finance Counselor and Certified Personal Financial Coach/Counselor. His experience of having lost a large part of his capital due to the volatility of the investment market made him return to the basic principles of personal finance, and he realized that on the island many people lack the financial education necessary to achieve economic stability. In 2022, he created his own educational platform to share his knowledge in an accessible way through his social networks and website. He currently has 188,000 followers on Instagram and more than 60,000 on Facebook.

Rey Martínez

He started “Finances with Rey” on social media with the modest intention of helping couples improve their relationship with money. However, his authentic approach and friendly style attracted thousands, reaching more than a million followers on Instagram. His mission is to remove the taboo of talking about money and empower people to take control of their financial future.

Raúl Palacios

He became an accountant to help his parents with their finances, inspired by his struggles with numbers. Throughout his life, Palacios has faced financial crises of his own, becoming a living example of self-improvement. Today, with more than 3,000 followers on Instagram, he shares his experience to inspire others to take control of their finances and build a solid future.

Myrna Vázquez

She is the founder and CEO of Fit Wallet, a financial transformation and wellness platform that has impacted over 2,500 lives since 2015. Vázquez is an industrial engineer turned personal finance coach. Her childhood, marked by the loss of her father’s job, prompted her to educate herself in finance to help others. Today, she shares her experience and knowledge to empower individuals and families in managing their finances and planning for their future.

Celina Nogueras

The founder of Muaaa Design and the podcast “Jefas y Jevas,” she found her calling after losing her vehicle and facing financial difficulties. Since then, she has dedicated herself to helping women achieve financial independence through her company and podcast. With more than 14,000 followers on the “Jefas y Jefas” channels, her financial empowerment platform for Latina women, Nogueras continues to inspire many.

Abneris Calzada

She is the co-founder and CEO of Rain Hub and is dedicated to empowering people with financial literacy to achieve financial independence. Since the creation of Rain Hub in 2021, she has developed innovative strategies and key partnerships to expand the impact of her platform. Passionate about financial self-help books, Calzada strives to democratize access to financial knowledge and transform lives. With more than 1,000 followers, she continues to expand her reach and help more people every day.