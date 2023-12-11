Type to search

RSM Puerto Rico launches personal finance workshop in high schools

December 11, 2023
During the workshop, students learned about the fundamentals of a budget, debt management and responsible credit usage.

In response to the limited financial education in schools, accounting and consulting firm RSM Puerto Rico launched an initiative to educate high school students on personal finances as part of its “RSM World Day” global celebration.

Adopting the slogan “Knowledge is Power,” employees from the firm began visiting schools to conduct hands-on workshops.

The program kicked off in San Juan at Rafael María de Labra and República de Colombia high schools, benefiting 55 students in its initial phase.

The workshops covered basic budgeting, debt management and responsible credit usage.

In the one-hour sessions, students “showed interest and curiosity about financial topics and learned how to create a budget tailored to their needs,” the firm stated.

RSM Puerto Rico aims to extend these workshops to other schools and is inviting interested schools to contact them to coordinate future sessions, it stated.

