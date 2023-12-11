Amasar LLC lands ticket to distribute products in US mainland

Marisol Villalobos, founder of Amasar LLC

Amasar LLC, a Puerto Rican agribusiness led by entrepreneur Marisol Villalobos, has been awarded the Golden Ticket from the Trend Finder Program of KeHE, a national distributor of natural products in the mainland U.S.

The Golden Ticket offers a “pass to business success that is awarded to a select group of companies nationwide,” granting Amasar direct entry into KeHE, accompanied by several benefits: Immediate inclusion in KeHE’s product portfolio, expanding its its presence in the U.S. food and natural products market; promotion on KeHE and the product discovery platform RangeMe, emphasizing the quality and uniqueness of its products; and free entry to the New@KeHE Program.

The award also allows Amasar to join KeHE’s product portfolio, potentially reaching more than 30,000 stateside locations.

“Amasar stands out in a landscape where 2024 trends continue to highlight plant-based products, sustainably produced foods, and both local and exotic options,” said Patsy Ramírez-Arroyo, a consultant in the food and sustainability industry and a member of the Specialty Food Association’s Trendspotters panel.

“Their products not only provide the convenience that consumers are looking for, but also exemplify the growing demand for ecological, healthy and personalized culinary experiences, with ingredients aligned with the expectations of the new consumer,” she said.

Amasar recently participated in the 4th edition of the Bravo Family Foundation’s Rising Entrepreneurs (REP) program, ranking in the top three for its performance in the business acceleration program.

“This is a moment of pride and gratitude. During our participation in the Bravo Family Foundation’s Rising Entrepreneurs Program, we registered Amasar in RangeMe. So, our innovative products were evaluated and selected,” Amasar founder Villalobos recalled.

“It’s very gratifying, as it means that our effort and dedication are being recognized nationally. We hope to contribute to the growth of KeHE and represent Puerto Rico with exceptional products,” she said.

“Our products are made in Puerto Rico, and this definitively represents great potential for economic development for the local agriculture and our island,” said Villalobos, adding that the achievement “is not only a milestone for Amasar LLC but also for the Puerto Rican community and the island’s entrepreneurial spirit. The company has demonstrated a tireless dedication to producing nutritious and sustainable foods, and its national recognition is a testament to that commitment.”