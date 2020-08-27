ConPRmetidos opens grant cycle for personal finance education program

August 27, 2020 94

The events of 2020 — the January earthquakes and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — has spurred nonprofit organization ConPRmetidos to launch a grant program to help 500 Puerto Rican families learn how to transform their personal finances through the “Claridad Financiera” course.

The nonprofit is known for developing social impact projects in sectors such as agriculture, food, energy and economic development throughout the island.

The program aims to provide financial education in easy terms. CPA and financial educator Mara Liz Meinhofer will offer the course to help participants lose the fear of looking at their numbers and opening their bank statements; identify where their money goes on a monthly basis; prioritize expenses, learn to make a plan to pay off debts, identifying the exact date when they can be debt-free; they will be taught an easy formula to save more and learn how to make their own family financial plan.

To participate in the six-week course that begins Aug. 31, those interested must go online on or before Aug. 30 to apply for their grant before the 500 available slots are filled up.

The grant program will allow 500 individuals to enroll in the course, paying $67, $167 or $267, which represents a saving of between 55% and 90% instead of paying the regular fee of $597. The amount of the grant awarded will depend on the applicant’s income level.

The agenda establishes a weekly group video call through the Zoom platform, so that all participants can ask Meinhofer their questions to clear up their doubts as they take the course.

Because it’s an online course, it is essential that each participant has a computer and an internet connection.