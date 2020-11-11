25 spaces available for creative companies in Santurce business program

November 11, 2020 232

Sacred Heart University, through its Nuestro Barrio: Distrito Cultural de Santurce program, is opening a call to recruit 25 creative companies interested in being part of the business community called “La CEPA 2021” edition.

Companies must be based in Santurce or have an interest in serving the Santurce community, the school said.

The program is available for emerging or already established companies that develop experiences and cultural events.

Those interested in being part of the program may click on this link to fill out the application form or write to nuestrobarrio@sagrado.edu. The deadline to apply is Nov. 29, 2020. Interviews will take place Dec. 7-11, 2020 and the session will start on Jan. 11, 2021.

“We’re looking for theater, dance, music, and visual arts companies, or any other creative industry that develops events to connect with their audiences,” said Marlyn Martínez-Marrero, program manager of Nuestro Barrio, the program that leads the initiative.

Some of the benefits that companies participating in CEPA 2021 will get include participating in virtual business training workshops on strategic planning, event production, experience design, sustainability, business models, and more. They will also receive support in the development of a minimum viable product and its commercialization.

Participants will become part of a community of more than 100 creative companies from Santurce that already make up the initiative. According to the Puerto Rico Cultural and Creative Entities profile made by the Inversión Cultural organization in 2017, Puerto Rico had 6.4 creative companies for every 10,000 inhabitants, which were generating some 20,000 direct jobs.

This initiative is possible through a $400,000 allocation that Sacred Heart University received from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to support Santurce’s creative industries acceleration program.

