2nd edition of Puerto Rico HotelierCon 2020 slated for this week

XJTT Hospitality Inc. and the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. announced the celebration of the Puerto Rico HotelierCon 2020, an educational convention focusing on topics related to hospitality and tourism and developing local talent.

The event will be held Mar. 11 at the Cabo Rojo Convention Center, organizer Xavier Ramírez confirmed, adding “we’re at a very important juncture for the 18 industries and more than 80,000 direct employees that comprise Puerto Rico’s tourism offer.”

“Right now, our government leaders and several economists recognize that tourism has the greatest potential to transform our socio-economic system, and get us out of the current economic stagnation,” he said.

“This represents a great opportunity for all of us who participate in the industry and also imposes a great responsibility on us. With this convention, we want to contribute to accelerating the professional growth of our entrepreneurs,” said Ramírez, general manager of the Combate Beach Resort hotel in Cabo Rojo.

Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said the agency has a “firm commitment to continue cultivating the growth and strengthening of our industry, given that this, coupled with the unmistakable attributes of our beautiful island, allows us to position Puerto Rico as a world-class tourist destination.”

Last year’s Puerto Rico HotelierCon event benefited more than 300 people islandwide, organizers said.

The Puerto Rico HotelierCon 2020 will feature 30 educational sessions and conferences with local and foreign speakers aimed at all members in the 18 industries, municipalities, government agencies and other organizations that collaborate to fulfill Puerto Rico’s tourism offer.

In addition, it will have an area with some 30 professional exhibits of products, services, and technologies relevant to companies participating in the visitor’s economy.

The event seeks to facilitate interaction between speakers and participants, so 85% of the conferences will be offered in Spanish. The roster of expected participants includes: owners, operators and employees of hotel, inns, restaurants, transportation workers, attractions, and other businesses and tour operators; tourism school teachers and students; municipalities that depend on tourism, and tourism industry products and services supplier, Ramírez said.

