Metropistas launches ‘RutAventura PR-22’ to promote local tourism

Given that the De Diego highway (PR-22) crosses 12 of Puerto Rico’s northern coast towns, its operator Metropistas has launched a new tool to explore them, called “RutaAventura PR-22,” to promote local tourism.

By visiting the “RutAventura PR-22” website, users will find routes for different activities and audiences, featuring destinations to map out a trip to the featured locations. For those who want to visit individual destinations, the tool also provides a selection of places and attractions for every interest, Metropistas officials said.

“Puerto Rico’s northern area is undoubtedly home to some of the most emblematic tourist places on the island,” said Eduardo Canelas, commercial director of Metropistas.

“To know its locations is to have a new experience without leaving the island. We know that ‘RutAventura PR-22’ will be very useful for those who enjoy exploring and learning about new destinations, and we also hope that the tool will be an additional way to generate economic activity for businesses in the area,” he said.

“RutAventura PR-22” has its website, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube pages to publish the different routes and tourist destinations.

Each destination has been presented with original photos, coupled with relevant information for visitors to enjoy a unique and safe experience, he said.

Metropistas will continue adding new locations every month to the “RutAventura PR-22” project, the company confirmed.