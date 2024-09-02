Metropistas, truckers union reach pact to improve tow truck service on highways

Representatives of the Frente Amplio de Camioneros union and Jorge Veci, director of Operations at Metropistas (on right), sign a collaboration agreement to improve tow truck services and roadside assistance on the highways managed by Metropistas.

The union committed to having tow truck drivers available 24/7 to handle accidents or other emergencies.

Metropistas and the Frente Amplio de Camioneros de Puerto Rico (FAC) have signed a collaboration agreement aimed at improving the coordination and response system for tow truck services during roadside assistance on the highways managed by Metropistas.

The agreement, effective immediately, addresses two primary objectives: first, to implement a liaison system with tow truck drivers to ensure prompt assistance in accidents where vehicles need to be moved to a safe location; and second, to establish a transparent process for assigning tow truck drivers to assist motorists who do not have a preferred operator or roadside assistance insurance.

“At Metropistas, our commitment to promoting safer roads for drivers extends beyond infrastructure, lighting, and technology improvements; it also includes providing effective roadside assistance,” said Jorge Veci, director of Operations at Metropistas. “Tow truck drivers are our allies in helping those involved in traffic accidents or emergencies on the roadways.”

Key elements of the agreement include Metropistas notifying a number provided by the FAC when tow truck service is needed. The FAC has committed to ensuring that tow truck drivers are available 24/7 to handle accidents or other emergencies. It agreed to “make every effort to ensure service is provided within 30 minutes or less.”

“We’re very pleased to see this agreement come to fruition to improve customer service further and promptly assist drivers who need immediate help, even when they might feel unsafe or desperate due to incidents on the road,” said Aida Merlín, Traffic and Roadway manager at Metropistas. “We trust that we will continue to strengthen our partnership for the benefit of drivers.”

Additionally, the agreement includes the creation of a dialogue committee to evaluate and analyze the services provided by the concessionaires, as well as the installation of applications that facilitate the assignment of tow truck drivers and shifts.

Metropistas operates highways PR-5, PR-20, PR-22, PR-52, PR-53, PR-66 and the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge.