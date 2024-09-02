Artificial intelligence ‘revolutionizing’ pharmaceutical industry

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico, with its experience and resources, is prepared to lead this evolution, setting a new standard in innovation and quality in the biopharmaceutical sector. (Credit: Blackay | Dreamstime.com)

The 22nd PIA Regulatory Conference underscored the technology’s transformative role.

Artificial intelligence is “revolutionizing” the pharmaceutical industry by improving production, personalizing treatments and ensuring quality control within strict regulatory frameworks.

The transformative impact of AI in the biopharmaceutical sector and Puerto Rico’s potential to lead in innovation were discussed at the 22nd Pharmaceutical Industry Association of Puerto Rico (PIA) Regulatory Conference.

Under the theme “The Future is Now – AI in Quality,” the conference gathered experts and industry leaders to explore how AI is streamlining pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulation.

Ángel E. Benítez, vice president of Analytics at ProQuality Network, stated, “AI is not just a tool, but an essential strategy for pharmaceutical companies.”

Benítez discussed how AI-driven automation enables real-time error detection, cost reduction and personalization of medical treatments, thereby improving precision and efficiency in the industry. He also emphasized the importance of Food and Drug Administration guidelines to ensure the safe and effective implementation of AI, safeguarding patient safety while fostering innovation.

During the conference, Yoel Rivera, president of Ultimate Solutions, and Manuel Soto of Parenteral Drug Inspection & Tech Services (PDI), identified Puerto Rico as a potential hub for AI innovation in the pharmaceutical industry.

With more than 70 years of experience in the sector and a high concentration of talent, Puerto Rico is well-positioned to lead in the development and adoption of advanced technologies, they said.

Rivera and Soto proposed increasing local investment and fostering collaboration with regulatory agencies to develop innovative capabilities that optimize operations and ensure the effective integration of AI.

A recent publication by the National Institutes of Health highlighted that “remarkable advancements in AI technology and machine learning present a transformative opportunity in drug discovery, formulation and the testing of pharmaceutical dosage forms.”

“The implementation of AI is poised to bring about a significant transformation in the way the pharmaceutical industry handles supply chain operations. It also consolidates numerous AI research endeavors from recent decades to create effective solutions for diverse supply chain issues. Additionally, the study suggests potential research areas that could enhance decision-making tools for supply chain management in the future,” the article stated.