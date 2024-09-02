Tourism execs agree ‘personalized attention ensures first-class experience’

From left: Stanley Tapia, director of the International School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts at Ana G. Méndez University; Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico; Peter Hopgood, president of International Hospitality Enterprises; and Loise Herger, owner of O:LV Fifty Five and O:live Boutique

Paulson Puerto Rico executives participated in last week’s Puerto Rico Tourism NEXT Summit.

Several high-profile hotel executives recently shared their insights on the importance of continually developing new guest experiences and ensuring first-class service standards at their properties during the “Lodging: Designing Guest Experiences that Define a Stay” panel discussion at last week’s Puerto Rico Tourism NEXT Summit.

Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico, highlighted the company’s goal to ensure that “service quality contributes to memorable experiences that exceed visitors’ expectations” at its properties, including Condado Ocean Club, Condado Vanderbilt, La Concha Resorts, and St. Regis Bahía Beach. This strategy will also extend to Vanderbilt Residences, a luxury condo-hotel project in Condado.

“This reinforces Paulson Puerto Rico’s commitment to the condo-hotel concept, which will position Vanderbilt Residences as a viable and promising future influence on the entire tourism ecosystem. By offering exceptional experiences, we attract high-profile visitors and project a positive perception of Puerto Rico as a world-class destination. This has a multiplier effect,” Padua said.

He also stressed the importance of investing in high-quality infrastructure and advanced technology to guarantee “an unparalleled stay” for guests.

Padua was one of four panelists, alongside Peter Hopgood, president of International Hospitality Enterprises; Loise Herger, owner of O:LV Fifty Five and O:live Boutique; and moderator Stanley Tapia, director of the International School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts at Ana G. Méndez University.

In a second panel, “Elevating Service Standards Across the Board,” Padua stated that “a culture of excellence starts with leadership.” He explained that at The Condado Collection hotel conglomerate, “we foster an exceptional service mindset among all employees, from initial training and professional development programs, to continuous recognition of their achievements.”

Paulson Puerto Rico’s participation in the summit also included Sigfrido de Jesús, general manager of Casino del Mar, and Marian Juliette Medina, director of Communications. Medina participated in evaluating 24 companies in the “Take Off” program, a small business accelerator run by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, which awarded a $5,000 grant to participating businesses upon completing the program. Paulson Puerto Rico contributed an additional $2,500 award.

“This innovation-driven award showcases Paulson Puerto Rico’s commitment to enhancing economic development and growth on the island. The company reaffirms its role as a catalyst for local business advancement by recognizing innovative initiatives,” executives said.

The award, given to Yassem Méndez and Joann D. Morales from Destilería Capellán for their Roncaña Clandestino project, was selected by Padua for their compelling presentation on expanding their distillery in Isabela.

“It was exciting to see all the participants, and the decision was difficult. Puerto Rico is globally recognized for its rum production, and when I heard this company’s story, I felt compelled to help them take their business to the next level,” Padua said during the awards presentation.