2nd generation Minuteman Press franchisees in Cupey, San Juan carry on family legacy

From left: Yire Osorio, customer service representative and Félix Romero, graphic artist and manager of Minuteman Press in Cupey.

For Frances Torruellas and Tere Quiñones, owning a business runs in the family. Torruellas is the co-owner of her Minuteman Press franchise in Cupey, working alongside her father Juan A. Torruellas. Quiñones owns the same franchise in Hato Rey.

Both family-run franchises opened in 1995, and both women are carrying on their family legacies for 27 years and counting. Minuteman Press in Cupey opened in July 1995. Juan A. Torruellas originally began looking to own a business in 1994, and he found the right fit with Minuteman Press, he said.

“I was very determined to have my own business but had not defined what it would be. The year 1994 was the beginning of my journey seeking what type of business I would like to operate. I was sure that it would not be a food business, but I did want a service-based business,” he said.

“For the 20 years prior, I held managerial positions in finance and administration which helped me in that process. I was convinced after my participation in a franchise show in Miami, Florida, that my business would be Minuteman Press,” he said.

After several meetings with Minuteman Press representatives in Puerto Rico, he officially signed his agreement and entered training.

“On July 1, 1995, our presses started running. Like all beginnings, we went out day by day to present our innovative services in the printing business. By following the training and advice from Minuteman Press, we raised a bank of loyal customers, many of whom continue with us after 27 years,” he said, adding the key to longevity has been to adapt.

The franchise has garnered several awards over the years, from Minuteman Press International for reaching monthly sales volumes of $250,000, as well as the Customer Service Award, Top Quality Award and Top Appearance Award

“My daughter Frances Ivette joined the Minuteman Press team in the customer service area in 2005, a year after she attended the training in Farmingdale, where she was able to gain a broader perspective about our business. In a short time, Frances dominated the operation and became our manager. As her interest for the business kept growing, she became owner in 2018,” he added.

Meanwhile, Quiñones, who runs the Hato Rey location that opened in April 1995, said there are three keys to the success and longevity of Minuteman Press she operates: keeping an “excellent group of employees,” being honest with clients about their job requests, and maintain quality.

“Our community is mixed between small businesses, schools, and seniors. We have a potpourri of walk-ins that makes every day different. Our clients have different needs and degrees of knowledge. Being able to assist them all and provide products and solutions is very satisfying,” she said.