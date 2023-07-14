2nd phase of solar panel install subsidy program starts Aug. 10

The program provides up to $15,000 in aid for the purchase and installation of solar panel and battery storage system.

Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez has announced that on Aug. 10, the application period for the second phase of the Solar Incentive Program will open. The program will allow homeowners on the island who need financial aid to acquire solar panel systems, offering an incentive that covers 30% or up to $15,000 of the total cost of the system and its installation.

The Housing chief clarified that the new program will consider middle-income families, as announced by the governor in recent weeks, to provide assistance to the middle class. A single-person family with an income of up to $84,000 could qualify.

The Solar Incentive Program, which is funded by the Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds, has a maximum limit of 6,000 available spots.

“As Gov. Pedro Pierluisi anticipated, we are launching a new program to help families acquire a solar panel system, this time focusing on middle-income families who will have the opportunity to opt for this assistance,” Rodríguez said. “These technologies not only provide energy security and reduce dependence on nonrenewable sources, but also enable families to save on their long-term bills.”

To participate in this one-time round of the Solar Incentive Program, interested parties must meet certain requirements, including providing income evidence, owning a single-family home, being a U.S. citizen and not having initiated the installation of any renewable energy system, among others.

In addition, applicants must have an installation contract with one of the renewable energy installation companies authorized by the program. The contract must include critical details such as the installer’s name, the contract number, the specific contract amount and the execution date. Notably, the installation contract must be formalized before Aug. 10, the program’s start date.

Rodríguez noted that “by ensuring that participants have a formal agreement with an authorized renewable energy installer, the program will remain transparent and with the collaboration of trusted renewable energy installers.”

Potential beneficiaries can request an application ticket for the program by visiting the following website and completing the available form; calling the telephone number 1-833-234-2324 and registering for a call-back system; or visiting one of the 10 registration centers distributed throughout the island. A total of 6,000 tickets will be granted — 4,000 online, 1,000 via calls and 1,000 at the registration centers.

Rodríguez explained that once the tickets are distributed, which is expected to happen in a single day, the process will continue with the applicants, who will have 120 days to complete their documentation and manage their applications.

“Initiatives like the Solar Incentive Program allow Puerto Rico to make steady progress towards sustainability and resilience,” Rodríguez said. “Thousands of families benefit from these programs, which not only provide security and peace of mind to our people but also have a significant impact on the island’s economy.”

The first round of funding took place earlier this year.