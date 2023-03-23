IEM lands $51M contract to run Housing’s disaster management program

IEM will help the local Housing Department serve eligible homeowners, impacted by Hurricanes Irma and María, with unmet needs, homes that still need attention, and/or homes that are at risk for future disasters.

IEM, a woman- and minority-owned disaster recovery and emergency management firm, has been awarded a three-year, $51 million contract to serve as a program manager for the Puerto Rico Department of Housing’s federally funded $5 billion housing programs.

The federal funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) using Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) activities.

“We’re honored to be able to continue our efforts to help Puerto Rico rebuild. The IEM team remains committed to assisting Puerto Ricans with reconstruction following these deadly hurricanes,” said IEM’s vice president for Disaster Recovery, Jon Mabry. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to assist residents obtain the help they need, and to further the work to build a safe, secure and resilient Puerto Rico.”

Among IEM’s duties is to lead outreach to identify applicants, determine applicant eligibility and conduct initial home inspections to determine what is needed, such as rebuild options, weather protection and relocation resources for single-family homes.

Additionally, IEM will provide environmental reviews and legal services for the homebuying process. The firm will manage key responsibilities including “assessing home properties to determine the risk levels and measures needed to properly mitigate, create safer communities and establish resiliency for years to come,” the company said.

IEM stressed that it is experienced in the implementation of multibillion-dollar housing recovery programs and housing management systems, it stated. Since 2005, it has assisted with the administration and management of multi-scale HUD CDBG-DR deliveries following disasters, including in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

“IEM’s disaster recovery experts possess the skills and knowledge to effectively spearhead and expedite this program,” officials said.