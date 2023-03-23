Military couple to open 2 The Joint Chiropractic franchises in Puerto Rico

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its retail setting and concierge-style services.

Chiropractic care company The Joint Corp. announced its first franchise agreement outside the continental United States with a military couple that will open two The Joint Chiropractic clinics in Puerto Rico this year.

The first two locations — owned by Jason Comerford and Major Jeanette Comerford, born in Caguas — will be in San Juan and Guaynabo and are slated to open this Fall.

“Dr. Jason and MAJ Comerford are blazing an exciting new trail for The Joint with this expansion into Puerto Rico,” said Peter D. Holt, CEO of The Joint Corp. “We’re excited about this next chapter for our brand and look forward to building a strong presence in this new market.”

The Comerfords chose to franchise with The Joint after owning several private chiropractic and health care practices in South Florida. The husband-and-wife team are scheduled to open their first The Joint location in Fort Pierce, Fla. in the spring.

The upcoming openings of the Puerto Rico clinics will come as the new chiropractic college on the island graduated its inaugural class last year, company executives said.

“It has been a dream of ours to practice chiropractic in Puerto Rico. With The Joint’s easy model and its efficiency for patients, coupled with the support we will receive, we are excited to bring affordable and convenient chiropractic care to these communities,” the couple said in a press release.

Jason Comerford has been a Doctor of Chiropractic for the last 14 years and currently serves as vice president of the Florida Chiropractic Board of Medicine. He recently retired from the US Army after 24 years of service as a company commander.

Meanwhile, Jeanette Comerford has received several military awards, including three Army commendation medals.

