Type to search

In-Brief

Texaco to support CAP Foundation at its Puerto Rico gas stations

Contributor March 24, 2023
Participants may buy the Foundation’s stamp for $1 in all Texaco stations.

The Texaco fuel brand is joining the Uniendo Cabezas solidarity event of the CAP Foundation, to support child cancer patients of the Pediatric Oncology Unit of the Hospital.

Texaco has made all its stations on the island available to the entity for the sale of a foundation sticker for $1. All the funds raised go to CAP’s child cancer patients, the gasoline retailer said.

Uniendo Cabezas is the largest shaving and hair donation event in Puerto Rico. It will take place March 30 starting at 8 a.m. at the Coca-Cola Music Hall. During the event, attendees can donate through the purchase of CAP Foundation merchandise and make direct donations.

“As part of our commitment to the community, our stations on the island will be open for all people who visit us to join the commendable work of the CAP Foundation for children. With just $1, you can help hundreds of cancer patients,” said Texaco Puerto Rico’s brand and marketing manager, Charlotte Pacheco-Pabón.

The CAP Foundation utilizes the funds it raises to support patients in Puerto Rico, specifically by expanding and enhancing patient support services such as psychology programs, physical therapy and city coordination. Additionally, the funds are invested in medical equipment and facility maintenance to ensure optimal conditions for the treatment and recovery of child cancer patients.

“We’re grateful for the support we receive every year and for having Texaco for fundraising and lending us their stations as sales points for CAP Foundation stickers as part of the efforts we make for Uniendo Cabezas,” said the executive director of the CAP Foundation, Sandra Torres-Clemente.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

CAP Foundation raises $895K to build therapeutic park for pediatric cancer patients
Contributor April 16, 2021
CAP Foundation opens store, donations center in Plaza Las Américas
Contributor March 17, 2021
Fundación CAP announces virtual ‘Pásate la Máquina Challenge’ fundraiser
Contributor February 18, 2021
Autogermana MINI donates $12K to pediatric cancer patients
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 26, 2012

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

CAP Foundation raises $895K to build therapeutic park for pediatric cancer patients
CAP Foundation opens store, donations center in Plaza Las Américas
Fundación CAP announces virtual ‘Pásate la Máquina Challenge’ fundraiser
Autogermana MINI donates $12K to pediatric cancer patients
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.