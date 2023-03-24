Texaco to support CAP Foundation at its Puerto Rico gas stations

Participants may buy the Foundation’s stamp for $1 in all Texaco stations.

The Texaco fuel brand is joining the Uniendo Cabezas solidarity event of the CAP Foundation, to support child cancer patients of the Pediatric Oncology Unit of the Hospital.

Texaco has made all its stations on the island available to the entity for the sale of a foundation sticker for $1. All the funds raised go to CAP’s child cancer patients, the gasoline retailer said.

Uniendo Cabezas is the largest shaving and hair donation event in Puerto Rico. It will take place March 30 starting at 8 a.m. at the Coca-Cola Music Hall. During the event, attendees can donate through the purchase of CAP Foundation merchandise and make direct donations.

“As part of our commitment to the community, our stations on the island will be open for all people who visit us to join the commendable work of the CAP Foundation for children. With just $1, you can help hundreds of cancer patients,” said Texaco Puerto Rico’s brand and marketing manager, Charlotte Pacheco-Pabón.

The CAP Foundation utilizes the funds it raises to support patients in Puerto Rico, specifically by expanding and enhancing patient support services such as psychology programs, physical therapy and city coordination. Additionally, the funds are invested in medical equipment and facility maintenance to ensure optimal conditions for the treatment and recovery of child cancer patients.

“We’re grateful for the support we receive every year and for having Texaco for fundraising and lending us their stations as sales points for CAP Foundation stickers as part of the efforts we make for Uniendo Cabezas,” said the executive director of the CAP Foundation, Sandra Torres-Clemente.