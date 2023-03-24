MCS marks Giving Day, 15 years of collaboration with American Red Cross

“At MCS, we believe in the hard work of the Red Cross and the importance of supporting organizations whose work has a profound impact on the communities they serve," said José Aponte, chief financial officer of MCS, who also serves on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter.

As part of the celebrations for Giving Day and the American Red Cross Month, MCS and MCS Foundation will mark their commitment to Puerto Rico and its 15-year collaboration with the American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter.

“For more than 15 years, our collaborative efforts with the Red Cross have impacted thousands of people throughout the entire island,” said José Aponte, chief financial officer of MCS, who also serves on the board of the American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter.

“At MCS, we believe in the hard work of the Red Cross and the importance of supporting organizations whose work has a profound impact on the communities they serve. We are committed to helping those in need and are proud of their mission to alleviate, prevent and respond to emergencies,” he said. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Among the Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter, and MCS’s various initiatives to promote education and preparedness for emergencies and natural disasters are educational talks on fire prevention, education during hurricane season, and CPR training for MCS employees who wish to become volunteers. Informative tables have been set up to provide guidance on emergency preparation and response for natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes. An emergency and natural disaster guide has also been prepared. In addition, educational capsules have been produced and relief efforts during emergencies are transmitted via the Facebook Live platform.

As part of the support efforts, MCS and MCS Foundation agree on annual donations to help ensure the continuity of the services that the organization provides for prevention and response to emergency events.

“We understand the unique challenges facing Puerto Rico and the fundamental role that the American Red Cross plays in providing support and assistance to people affected by disasters and emergencies,” said Maité Morales, chief administrative officer at MCS.

“Our volunteers at MCS identify with causes that ensure access to resources. Through these and future efforts, we help build stronger, more resilient communities,” she said.

Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter, said MCS’s support over the past 15 years have resulted in the nonprofit’s ability to “make a significant impact in communities across the entire island, providing vital services and support to those in need.”

“We look forward to continued success in the future as we work together to strengthen our programs and services and ensure that we are always ready to respond to emergencies and disasters, wherever they occur. With allies like MCS, we can truly impact the lives of the people we serve,” she said.

On average, 22 Puerto Rican families suffer disasters each month, such as residential fires and other natural disasters.

“Giving Day allows us to once again bring to the public’s attention the work that our volunteers do throughout the year,” Feliciano said.