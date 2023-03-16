Mitsubishi Motors donates $13K to American Red Cross Puerto Rico

From left: Lee Vanessa Feliciano and Ritsu Imaeda.

Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Caribbean Inc. (MMSC) has been collaborating with the American Red Cross Chapter of Puerto Rico for the past years and kicked off 2023 by donating $13,000 to the nonprofit for the purchase a freezer for the Biomedical Services area to store stem cells.

Mitsubishi Motors managers led by its President, Ritsu Imaeda, Madelene Nieves, vice president, and Mariela Fret, human resources manager, visited the Red Cross facilities in San Juan to deliver the donation to Margarita Gil de Rubio, supervisor of the Quality Control Laboratory and Cell Therapy, José Luis Negrón, regional Philanthropy Officer and Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the Puerto Rico Chapter.

“At MMSC we’re committed to supporting those who contribute to a better quality of life for all Puerto Ricans, said Imaeda. “The American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter is an organization that we have supported for the past five years, and we trust in their great work.”

Meanwhile, Feliciano said “We’re grateful for this donation from Mitsubishi Motor Sales of the Caribbean, as it allows us to operate a freezer that ensures we can adequately store the stem cells of many people who receive our services.”

Since 2019, MMSC has supported several projects at the American Red Cross Puerto Rico with the donation of an Outlander PHEV to the institution as a means of transporting the distribution of blood products to hospitals. In subsequent years, he delivered donations for the Biomedical Services program and support for the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.