Berrify launches, strengthens its innovation portfolio in LatAm

Brian Díaz, CEO and co-founder at Berrify.

Berrify, a startup that is about to mark the second anniversary of the launching of its public beta version, is vowing to “change the way professionals in Puerto Rico, and across Latin America, manage their businesses and generate income.”

Berrify is currently a Generation 5 participant in the Parallel 18 Pre18 program. The digital platform that integrates solutions for business management announced the expansion of its operations to Colombia and Mexico.

The Berrify digital structure began in Puerto Rico as an alternative for those who need a flexible way to generate additional profits and currently has a presence in more than 25 regions between Colombia and soon Mexico, allowing business integration between the countries from the same ecosystem.

“At Berrify we want to break with geographical limits when doing business and be a tool that solves the needs of users and businesses. That’s why we innovate to provide accessible business alternatives in a safe and reliable environment,” said Brian Díaz, CEO and co-founder at Berrify.

Since its inception, Berrify has evolved to expand its offer within the web and has launched different programs that adapt to the day-to-day needs of entrepreneurs in the three territories such as Berrify Mentors, Berrify Projects and soon Berrify Health, in addition to strengthening its commitment to digital services with the incorporation of Icons.

These innovations have contributed to transforming the current ecosystem of export of digital services, thus becoming the only one in the market to offer this variety of services within the same platform.

Berrify allows professional service provider to sell their services online from anywhere without having to leave the country. The platform also integrates a videoconferencing system, appointment scheduling, management of insured payments in advance, sale of documents, and CRM integration, among other options that are required today, for users, small businesses, or independent professionals who make sales through the Internet.

The digital initiative plans to be an instrumental axis in the local economy by serving as a digital market with a local economic boost of up to $305.1 million by the end of next year. Thus, helping thousands of professionals and entrepreneurs to generate remote income and continue opening markets in Latin America promoting the export of services of Puerto Rican talent.