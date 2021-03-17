CAP Foundation opens store, donations center in Plaza Las Américas

The store will be open to the public through April 4.

As part of the “Pásate la Máquina Challenge” fundraising initiative, the CAP Foundation inaugurated its store and donation collection center on the second level of the Plaza Las Américas shopping center.

There, the general public will have the opportunity to make their contribution in person by purchasing items, making donations. The challenge also calls for a haircutting fundraiser, so people who decide to cut their hair on their own, can deliver it there.

“The ‘Pásate la Máquina Challenge’ is a very important fundraising event for our organization and we want the public to have all possible options to cooperate and participate,” CAP Foundation Executive Director Nydia Fernández, said.

“The contributions are earmarked to finalize the construction of a therapeutic park next to the hospital that will consist of an outdoor space for our children to receive their psychological therapies, which are key tools in their process, ” she said. The “Pásate la Máquina Challenge” will take place April 14.

The store is located on the second level in front of Banana Republic and will be open to the public from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until April 4.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.