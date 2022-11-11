3 Canadian airlines to restart routes to Puerto Rico for winter season

Air Canada will offer routes from Toronto and Montreal.

The Canadian airlines — Air Canada, WestJet, and Air Transat — will restart direct flights from Toronto and Montreal to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) during the winter season, representing a $14.4 million economic boost for the island.

“The restart of this service during our tourism industry’s high season increases the offer and accessibility of our destination, providing a magnificent opportunity to continue expanding Puerto Rico’s projection in international markets and increase the contribution of the tourism sector to the island’s economic development,” Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado.

The new flights will add more than 23,000 seats to the available inventory during the months of November 2022 and April 2023. Two of the six routes began operations last Saturday.

Air Canada will offer routes from Toronto and Montreal. Flights from Toronto will operate between two and three weekly frequencies. The flight service from Montreal will begin Dec. 3, operating a maximum of two weekly frequencies. Meanwhile, WestJet will fly from Toronto on a weekly basis on Saturdays.

The third Canadian airline connecting Puerto Rico this season, Air Transat, will begin its weekly flights from Toronto Dec. 20, and from Montreal on Dec. 25. The three airlines are scheduled to end their winter season in San Juan during the last week of April 2023.