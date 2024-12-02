3 Puerto Rico-based entities partner to promote energy education

Representatives from the three organizations tour the C3Tec Center where the collaboration will take place.

The Institute for Competitiveness and Economic Sustainability of Puerto Rico (ICSE, in Spanish), Energy Justice for Puerto Rico (JEPR, in Spanish), and the Criollo Center for Science and Technology of Puerto Rico (C3Tec) have signed a collaborative agreement to advance energy education and promote Puerto Rico’s energy transformation.

The partnership focuses on developing educational projects and initiatives that cover technical and scientific topics, including transitioning to renewable energy sources, integrating technologies that facilitate this transition, and strengthening community and citizen participation.

“We are excited to establish an alliance with C3Tec, an organization that has stood out for promoting knowledge in the sciences through its innovative exhibition center and events,” said Verónica Santiago, ICSE’s manager for development and interim director of Energy Justice.

“This alliance allows us to have energy experts and content that can expand our offerings to the community,” said Tasha Endara, executive director of C3Tec.

The collaboration will include efforts to promote science education among children and youth, organize events that highlight women’s contributions to the energy sector, and provide training for communities on transforming the energy system toward renewable and distributed sources.