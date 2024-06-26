Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank, Caguas host event to support SMEs

NIMB Staff June 26, 2024
Luis Alemañy-González, president of the Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank

Regional Entrepreneurs Gathering offers resources and financing options.

The Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank (EDB), in partnership with the Caguas municipality, is hosting the Regional Entrepreneurs Gathering at the Centro Criollo de Ciencia y Tecnología del Caribe (C3Tec) today from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event, free of charge, aims to provide small and medium-sized businesses access to capital and resources from entities such as the Agriculture Department, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), the Treasury Department, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), the United Retailers Center (CUD, in Spanish) and the Caguas Permits Office. 

These entities will provide a wide range of resources and comprehensive support to entrepreneurs, as well as tools to maximize and strengthen their operations.

The EDB will offer guidance on financing options, including interest rates starting at 4% and up to $1 million in financing. They will also present the Young Visionary product, which offers up to $25,000 in financing to entrepreneurs.

“Just like our previous Entrepreneur Gatherings in Yauco, Barranquitas and Maunabo, it is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses in the central and eastern regions of Puerto Rico or those wishing to do business in this region,” EDB President Luis Alemañy-González said. “In partnership with the municipality of Caguas, in this gathering, we provide them with the necessary tools to make strategic decisions, thus boosting their business growth and the economic development of Puerto Rico,

Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres also highlighted the importance of multisectoral efforts to provide opportunities for new entrepreneurs to establish their businesses and to strengthen the operations of existing merchants in Caguas and other municipalities in the area.

“Despite the devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria, and even a pandemic, Caguas merchants have shown resilience and the strength to move forward,” Miranda-Torres said. “Through this event, in collaboration with the EDB, the Caguas municipal administration aims to enable them to access more programs, assistance and benefits to expand their operational capacity while establishing networking links with other entrepreneurs in the area.”

Although entry and participation in the Regional Entrepreneurs Gathering are free of charge, entrepreneurs and business owners interested in attending are encouraged to register at this link.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

4th edition of Mini Maker Faire returns to Caguas, in virtual format
Contributor November 23, 2020
FirstBank and C3Tec join for the environment
Contributor March 29, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

The Puerto Rico Senate rejected House Bill 1557 on short-term rentals. The Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association approved, citing inadequate regulation, while Airbnb saw it as a setback for hosts and tourism:

 

“We want to find a balance between all and nothing. These are new trends, and we must embrace them. But we should apply tried-and-tested best practices used by other cities and countries throughout the world, adapt to the market, and coexist with all sectors.”

– Miguel Vega, chairman of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association

 

“The defeat of HB 1557 in the Senate represents a setback for thousands of Puerto Rican hosts who sought to responsibly comply with state-level regulations while generating the extra income they need by offering their spaces as short-term supplementary accommodations.” 

– Carlos Muñoz, director of public policy and communications for Airbnb in Central America and the Caribbean

Related Stories

4th edition of Mini Maker Faire returns to Caguas, in virtual format
FirstBank and C3Tec join for the environment
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.