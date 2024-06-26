Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank, Caguas host event to support SMEs

Luis Alemañy-González, president of the Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank

Regional Entrepreneurs Gathering offers resources and financing options.

The Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank (EDB), in partnership with the Caguas municipality, is hosting the Regional Entrepreneurs Gathering at the Centro Criollo de Ciencia y Tecnología del Caribe (C3Tec) today from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event, free of charge, aims to provide small and medium-sized businesses access to capital and resources from entities such as the Agriculture Department, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), the Treasury Department, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), the United Retailers Center (CUD, in Spanish) and the Caguas Permits Office.

These entities will provide a wide range of resources and comprehensive support to entrepreneurs, as well as tools to maximize and strengthen their operations.

The EDB will offer guidance on financing options, including interest rates starting at 4% and up to $1 million in financing. They will also present the Young Visionary product, which offers up to $25,000 in financing to entrepreneurs.

“Just like our previous Entrepreneur Gatherings in Yauco, Barranquitas and Maunabo, it is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses in the central and eastern regions of Puerto Rico or those wishing to do business in this region,” EDB President Luis Alemañy-González said. “In partnership with the municipality of Caguas, in this gathering, we provide them with the necessary tools to make strategic decisions, thus boosting their business growth and the economic development of Puerto Rico,

Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres also highlighted the importance of multisectoral efforts to provide opportunities for new entrepreneurs to establish their businesses and to strengthen the operations of existing merchants in Caguas and other municipalities in the area.

“Despite the devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria, and even a pandemic, Caguas merchants have shown resilience and the strength to move forward,” Miranda-Torres said. “Through this event, in collaboration with the EDB, the Caguas municipal administration aims to enable them to access more programs, assistance and benefits to expand their operational capacity while establishing networking links with other entrepreneurs in the area.”

Although entry and participation in the Regional Entrepreneurs Gathering are free of charge, entrepreneurs and business owners interested in attending are encouraged to register at this link.