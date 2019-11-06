3 Sears, 5 Kmart stores closing in Puerto Rico, pushing total to 14

November 6, 2019 374

TransformCo, parent company of Sears and Kmart announced an additional eight Sears and Kmart stores will be closing in Puerto Rico.

The closure, which includes five Kmart and three Sears, responds to part of the restructuring and transformation process through which the store chain has been working for the past year.

The stores closing include the Kmart stores located in Fajardo, Juana Díaz, Arecibo, Plaza Río Hondo and Vega Alta. Meanwhile, Sears will close operations in Fajardo, Plaza del Caribe in Ponce and Céntrico in Guayama.

“During the past months, we have worked hard to take the operation of the stores in the direction established by the TransformCo business model. The process has included a thorough evaluation that leads to the difficult decision of closing eight stores. It is extremely important to recognize the dedication and commitment of each of our employees, as well as our business partners,” said David Cruz, Sears and Kmart Market Leader, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin in November, extending through February. The company will be offering the necessary guidance and help to employees in order to facilitate the corresponding processes.

In August, the company had announced the closing of Kmart stores in Aguadilla, Trujillo Alto, Cayey, Carolina and Yauco and the Sears location in Bayamón. Those are expected to shut down by Dec. 15, with liquidation sales already underway.