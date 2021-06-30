40 young entrepreneurs launch 18 businesses to spur economic dev’t

More than 40 young entrepreneurs will graduate on July 3rd from the SEEDS program.

More than 40 young entrepreneurs will graduate on July 3rd from the SEEDS program, a STEM entrepreneurship curriculum managed by Friends of Puerto Rico, a nonprofit supporting entrepreneurial initiatives and education through economic development, and creating opportunities for women and children in Puerto Rico, where six of 10 kids live below the poverty line.

Students with a high economic need from Aibonito, Vieques, Toa Baja, Guaynabo, and Barranquitas concluded six months of classes guided by 38 mentors, four teachers, and an experiential curriculum based on neuro-marketing, financial management that included hands-on sales in person.

Their effort resulted in 18 businesses founded by students aged between 9 and 12. Projects ranged from artistic and culinary businesses to eco-friendly products to protect the environment.

Based on the United Nations’ Sustainable development goals, SEEDS is an after-school educational program that teaches public school children how to run an agri-business from the ground up. SEEDS enables students to address real-world business issues and participate in a mentoring program with business leaders on and off the island.

“The experience has been challenging and inspirational. Our SEEDS students have exceeded our expectations. They are smart and capable, and involve their relatives, making the program a collective experience to grow as a family too,” said Angelique Sina, president of Friends of Puerto Rico.

The virtual ceremony slated for July 3rd at 1 p.m. will provide a snapshot of how their businesses have grown, the nonprofit said.

“We invite the community to join us and witness, with special guests, family, volunteers, and friends, the results of resilience and education. In addition, we will choose the “Gold SEEDS Biz on the livestream,” said Carolina Quintero, SEEDS program coordinator.

