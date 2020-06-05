6 Puerto Rico nonprofits chosen for 1st Leadership Development Initiative cohort

June 5, 2020 149

The Puerto Rico Nonprofit Capacity Building Network, a collaboration among Enterprise Community Partners, NeighborWorks America and the Puerto Rico Community Foundation announced the six Puerto Rico nonprofits selected for the inaugural cohort of the Puerto Rico Leadership Development Initiative.

The six nonprofits, representing all major regions across the island, will each receive a $35,000 grant, technical assistance, one-to-one staff mentoring, peer learning with other grantees and help with capacity building to ensure they are prepared to support their communities over the long term.

The members of the class of 2020 are:

EnterPRize, Grupo Guayacán’s flagship startup initiative where entrepreneurs learn methods and tools to successfully develop their ventures;

Fundación de Desarrollo Comunal de Puerto Rico Inc., which transforms lives by providing housing and services that empower those in need;

Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico, an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, which helps families and individuals achieve stability, self-sufficiency and attain a better future through homeownership;

Instituto para el Desarrollo Socioeconómico de Vivienda de Puerto Rico Inc., which focuses on the development of affordable housing and increased socioeconomic opportunity for communities with low-to-moderate incomes in Puerto Rico;

PathStone Corporation, which provides career and employment services, education and health services, access to housing resources and community development opportunities; and,

Ponce Neighborhood Housing Services, which enriches the quality of life in Puerto Rico through financial literacy services and opportunities to acquire safe housing.

“We’re launching the Puerto Rico Leadership Development Initiative to offer targeted assistance to nonprofits and create a peer learning network that will benefit communities throughout the island,” said Priscilla Almodovar, CEO of Enterprise Community Partners.

“I have deep respect for organizations that work tirelessly to support their communities despite limited funds and few training opportunities. This program will support these organizations for years to come,” she said.

The Puerto Rico Leadership Development Initiative was initially designed as a six-month program beginning in June 2020 and continuing throughout the year. A key component of the program is the creation of a peer learning network, which would bring the grantees together in person to form a support group that would continue long after the grant period.

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the world, Enterprise, NeighborWorks America and the FCPR adapted to ensure the same level of support and connection when in-person gatherings are not possible.

The partners committed to not eliminating any program components, and are instead offering a range of ways for grantees to connect, including through mobile devices, especially in parts of the island that lack reliable Internet access for videoconferencing.

“We feel confident that the grants and capacity building these organizations are going to receive will allow them to grow and have a meaningful impact in the human, social and financial capitals of their serving communities,” said Puerto Rico Community Foundation President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats.

The Puerto Rico Leadership Development Initiative is also receiving support from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which will develop technical assistance workshops, one-to-one staff mentoring, and peer learning for grantees.