8-yr. old Corozal girl embarks on entrepreneurship with colored eggs

Sofía Marmolejos shows off a batch of fresh colored eggs from her farm in Corozal.

An eight-year-old girl from the town of Corozal, together with her family, has become the youngest entrepreneur of the Cooperativa La Sagrada Familia, with the sale of fresh colored eggs, as she relies on the chickens as therapy for her autism.

Sofía Marmolejos received an undisclosed investment and technical support to transform the community project into the Finca de Colores brand and is now also the youngest participant in the credit union’s “Promoting Entrepreneurs” campaign.

The support includes funding to improve the physical facilities of the farm and the conceptualization and development of the Finca de Colores brand to promote the business islandwide, said Eddie W. Alicea-Sáez, president of La Sagrada Familia, adding he was “captivated” by the girl’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Having autism has not held Marmolejos back, as she has had the support of five family members to double her production and the number of birds. At the beginning of the project, she had only three hens, and today the farm has more than 70 of different breeds, including geese and peacocks.

The colored eggs respond to the diversity of breeds that live at the Finca de Colores in Corozal.

“I’m very happy to know that Puerto Rico will get to know my farm, my family, and my chickens. I want to help the community and offer my people fresh colored eggs,” said Marmolejos.

“Sofía and her family are the true example of entrepreneurship and love for the family. The Marmolejos family undoubtedly represents the values of our cooperative and social commitment to the community,” Alicea said.

“We want Sofia’s story to serve as motivation for children and adults to become entrepreneurs and learn, in turn, about the available tools that the La Sagrada Familia Cooperative offers,” he said, adding that the family wants to expand the Finca de Colores so other children visit and it serves as therapy for their condition of autism.

The launch of this business initiative took place at the credit union in Corozal, where the Finca de Colores brand, products, and prototypes of accessories such as t-shirts and caps were unveiled, which will soon be on sale through the Finca de Colores’ social media platforms.