Puerto Rico’s private sector scouting for 4,500 jobs

Job fairs will take place in San Juan, Maricao and Isla Verde, where applicants may be hired on the spot. (Credit: Bora Ucak | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico’s private sector will be accepting applications for 4,500 job, during separate events hosted by the government and a recruiting firm this week and next.

The Puerto Rico Department of Labor will host a job fair, coupled with job training and resume preparation workshops at the Roberto Clemente stadium in San Juan on June 22.

During the event, more than 70 employers in the areas of insurance, recruitment, pharmacy, hospitality, security, restaurants, nonprofits, telephony, sales, and maintenance will offer some 4,000 job opportunities, the agency announced. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meawhile, Caribbean Temporary Services announced it will host two additional recruitment events to fill 500 jobs, mostly on the spot, in the areas of manufacturing and hotels. One of the events will also take place June 22 in the town of Maricao, where employees are being sought for medical device manufacturing company Frenesius Kabi.

Candidates must be available to work second and third shifts and do not need experience. They must have a high school diploma.

That job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Centro de Actividades La Pecera in Maricao.

On June 27, the recruitment firm will host a job fair at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Isla Verde, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hotel is looking for banquet staff, cooks, set-up, runners, hosts, cashiers, bartender, coffee shop attendants, security, housekeeping, reservations, front office agents, engineering, steward, pool attendants, concierge, and porters.

Those interested must have on hand their resumé, a valid photo ID, birth certificate or original Social Security card, and Certificate of Good Behavior that can be downloaded or obtained at the nearest police station, COVID-19 vaccination card and evidence of the last academic degree completed.